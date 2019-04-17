kelly accetta

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid
Top Stories
India plans massive hiring government drive in Kashmir
The Latest: Lebanese army fires at 2 Israeli drones
US agency sees low risk in contaminated blood pressure drugs
The Latest: Italy’s president asked for government mandate
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
Top Stories
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Top Stories
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Yankees bash 4 more HRs, sweep Mariners with 7-3 victory
Top Stories
Waiver woes: NCAA decisions on transfers bring relief, angst
Hiura, Lyles help Brewers stop Cardinals’ 6-game win streak
Indy without Luck, but Brissett won’t play Thursday
Suspended Browns RB Hunt won’t be with team during ban
Living Local Central Texas
Mel Robbins
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Expired Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
kelly accetta
Living Local Central Texas: Kelly Accetta
Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos
Alexo Athletica New Business Challenges
Living Local Central Texas: Kelly Accetta
Embrace the Chaos Tattoos
Oh My Juice Oh So Good
Skinny’s Repair Shop
Living Local Central Texas: What’s New at FOX44
Palmeras what inspires new flavors
Sober Living House
Integrated Pain Associates #Painstopshere
Under My Skin – Piercings and more
More Living Local Central Texas
Trending now
Yankees bash 4 more HRs, sweep Mariners with 7-3 victory
Alexo Athletica New Business Challenges
Killeen PD investigating W Hallmark Avenue homicide
Disturbing cat-shooting video surfaces on social media
After daring escape, suspects in slaying may be in Arizona
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App