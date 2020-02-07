Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Whatawedding for Valentine’s Day 2020
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Woman believes cold case suspect abducted her in 1989
Video
In Brazil, fear of spreading police protests during Carnival
Togo election could see president extend family’s long rule
South Sudan’s rivals form unity government meant to end war
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals
Top Stories
No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor’s 23-game winning streak
Auburn rallies past Vols; fan tossed for derogatory comment
NASCAR had paramedic in Newman’s car 35 seconds after crash
University of Utah football player charged with 3 rapes
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
leap day
Leap Day Event raising awareness for rare diseases
Trending now
Houston’s Chinatown in trouble over coronavirus concerns
Video
Family releases the names of stabbing victims in San Saba
Video
Killeen ISD Police arrest sex offender
Man gets six years in prison for burning girlfriend’s belongings
Video
Killeen special needs students appear on Food Network
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44