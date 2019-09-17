Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
The Latest: Exit polls show Israeli PM short of majority
Top Stories
St. Petersburg demonstration protests election violations
Two injured in Mart house fire
The Latest: Trump loyalist grilled on message to Sessions
Vatican seeks trial for seminarian accused of sex abuse
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Abuse reports on rise; SafeSport Center seeks more money
Top Stories
Pirates’ Vázquez arrested on porn, solicitation charges
Jets’ Siemian out for year with ankle injury, Falk to start
Newton’s status for Arizona unclear after reaggravating foot
Giants bench Eli Manning, name Daniel Jones starting QB
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Calendar
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
lockout
High-speed chase leads to lockout at Midway High School
Trending now
VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Lynn County Sunday
Kempner mayor involved in ‘war of words’ on social media
Family Abuse Center has several events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Connecting the business community one space at a time
High-speed chase leads to lockout at Midway High School
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App