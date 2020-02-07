Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Before Italy’s virus lockdown, a dash to the last train out
WATCH LIVE: Champions to be crowned in the Lone Star Conference
Protests and celebrations mark Women’s Day, despite threats
Retired officer killed, murder suspect on the loose according to Horry Co. Police
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 10 NC State women win 1st ACC tourney title in 29 years
No. 9 Maryland tops No. 25 Michigan 83-70
Bahrain Grand Prix, world soccer among events hit by virus
Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya keep title belts at UFC 248
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
lone star
WATCH LIVE: Champions to be crowned in the Lone Star Conference
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Meghan urges men to honor the women in their lives
The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Video
Tv Schedule
Waffles are all the buzz in Central Texas
Waco Family Mourns Death of Son After Car Crash
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44