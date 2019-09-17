Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Trump weekend hospital visit gets a skeptical reception
UN envoy: Libya peace possible if outside interference ends
Teacher union to sue Quebec on religious symbols ban
2 dead as French bridge collapse sends vehicles into river
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Browns take first steps without suspended star Myles Garrett
Top Stories
Old traditions persevere as new Davis Cup begins in Madrid
Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis ‘excellent’ after his surgery
Notre Dame’s 12-year run in women’s AP Top 25 is over
Derek Jeter among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
Lorena ISD
Robinson ISD adds vape detectors in schools
Trending now
West couple held after kids exposed to heroin, meth, morphine
McLennan County traffic stop leads to police discovering bodies in Plano
Livestream
Temple PD searching for Home Depot theft suspects
BREAKING: Deadly shooting reported at Oklahoma Walmart
Enter to Win our Contests
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events