loving living local central texas

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Features
Top Stories
Mr Never Wrong: Storm spat underscores Trump’s mindset
Top Stories
Taliban attacks test Trump as he seeks to end Afghan war
Pence tiptoes past Brexit tumult for an oh-so-chipper chat
Brexit views split in Boris Johnson’s constituency
Sun Belt or Rust Belt? Democrats search for path to power
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
LSU’s Orgeron compares Ehlinger to Tim Tebow
Top Stories
Clemson Has Plenty of Respect For The Visiting Aggies
Mart Hangs New Banner on The Eve of Their Home Opener
Dest set for US debut but could switch to Netherlands
Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel goes on IL; Báez late scratch
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Expired Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
loving living local central texas
Does your home reflect your personality?
How toxic is your workplace?
Trending now
Woman accused of stabbing her wife in Cove
Woman accused of breaking in, threatening resident with death
Woman charged in drunk driving crash with children in pickup
Does your home reflect your personality?
The Latest: Serena Williams reaches US Open final again
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App