Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Dutch police investigate family living in isolation on farm
Ukraine peace plan in limbo after inconclusive talks
Romanian president asks Ludovic Orban to form new government
Nigerian police raid frees scores of beaten, starved boys
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Yanks’ Hicks gets 1st start since Aug. 3 in Game 3 of ALCS
Top Stories
LeBron James no longer King James for Hong Kong protesters
2020 Tour de France: Mountains galore for pure climbers
UMHB Football: QB Jase Hammack Status After ETBU
LEADING OFF: Nats a win from 1st World Series, Cole vs Yanks
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Manhunt
Suspect leads police on a 3 county manhunt
Trending now
One-third of Westwood High cheer team kicked off over violations
Hundreds attend Out on The Brazos
Throttle for a Cure donates care bags
After Harvey: Roofing fraud bill would regulate contractors to avoid scams
A new recycling facility is coming to Central Texas
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App