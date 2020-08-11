march on washington

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Health News
Newsfeed Now
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Border Report
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Beirut residents determined to save heritage lost to blast
Berlin police brace for virus protest as court overturns ban
Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat
Video
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong dies at 80
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Camera
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Laura weakens; 4 deaths reported in Louisiana
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Contest Winners
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Football
High School Football Teams
Top Stories
Women’s soccer in England returns with optimism
After 4-week break, English football swings back into action
UCI relaxes COVID-19 exclusion rules at Tour de France
The Latest: No home fans for football at North Carolina
Living Local
Buy Local
Features
Destination Texas
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
4 Degree Guarantee
Show Us Your Mask
Roofio Beat the Heat
About Us
TV Signal issues
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
march on washington
Watch Live: March on Washington, D.C.
Live
Beat the Heat
4 Degree Guarantee
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
One charged in Thursday night Waco shooting
Waco ranks fifth in report for highest percent increase in positive hookworm tests for pets
Hit-and-run victim in critical condition; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Woman hospitalized in Waco shooting, two men in police custody
UPDATE: Teen arrested in deadly Belton shooting
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44