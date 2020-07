Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you will need to re-scan your television set on July 13th after 12 PM (Noon) to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes. For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org