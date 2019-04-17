Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Art Briles is Looking Forward to His New Opportunity in Mount Vernon
Top Stories
China vows countermeasures if US deploys missiles in Asia
Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation
The Latest: Apparent Twitter feed shows shooter was leftist
Hiroshima marks 74th anniversary of atomic bombing
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Friday Night Preview: Mart Panthers
Top Stories
Baylor Running Game Looks to Take Another Step in 2019
Aggies Focused on Staying Dominant Against The Run
FNF Preview: Abbott Panthers
Washington tops Vegas in earthquake-delayed game, 99-70
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
Mart High School
Friday Night Preview: Mart Panthers
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests