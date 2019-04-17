Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump heads for golf club holiday – but summer storms loom
Top Stories
UK opposition warns Johnson against Brexit ‘abuse of power’
Shootings prompt other countries to warn about travel to US
Russia says its bombers escorted by US jets over Bering Sea
New Greek law lifts obstacle to police entering universities
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Raiders ‘concerned’ over status of right guard Gabe Jackson
Top Stories
UMHB Football Ranked #1 in D3Football.com Preseason Poll
Baylor Soccer Picked 2nd in Big 12 Preseason Poll
Friday Night Preview: Vanguard Vikings
Khachanov beats Montreal teen Auger-Aliassime in Rogers Cup
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
mary hardin Baylor
UMHB Football Ranked #1 in D3Football.com Preseason Poll
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests