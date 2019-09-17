Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Top UN official in Lebanon blasts politicians’ inaction
Smelly Rio de Janeiro water supply has residents on edge
Turkey lifts more than 2-year block of Wikipedia
Police: Mafia ripped off EU for millions in farm aid
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jefferson, Delpit among 6 LSU players entering NFL draft
Top Stories
Halftime adjustments lead No. 18 Pirates past No. 5 Butler
Davante Adams’ drive to be great has become an ‘obsession’
Rookie Nick Bosa makes big impact on improved 49ers defense
Ex-NFL player Steve Gleason honored by Congress for ALS work
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Outmatched
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 9:00pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
massive
New massive sports complex coming to Temple
Trending now
Woman charged with sexual assault of a child in Bellmead
Man charged with beating, choking girlfriend with child present
Temple Police reviewing recent arrest of person with special needs
Pair arrested in Elm Mott area burglaries
Killeen ISD proposes $265M bond
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events