Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Puerto Rico to open schools after 6.4 quake despite concerns
Panama man pulled 2 children from clutches of killer cult
Zimbabwe police raid opposition party offices, seek machetes
Haitian president says he wants to reform constitution
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
US Olympic qualifying roster minus 5 from World Cup team
Top Stories
Former NBA player to plead not guilty to human trafficking
Iran says it’s been banned from hosting international soccer
Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to White House
Mayer benefits from new rule to win World Cup combined event
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Outmatched
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
Mike Chapman
University alum starts petition to rename stadium after late coach
Trending now
Mars unveils world’s largest Snickers bar in Waco
University alum starts petition to rename stadium after late coach
Livestream
Crash involving cow results in death in Limestone County
Marvin Guy appears in Bell County courtroom
Enter to Win our Contests
Outmatched
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Outmatched Quiz
Upcoming Events