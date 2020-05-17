mile marker 365

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Rival sides in Cyprus join to fight wildfire in north
Top Stories
5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid US pressure tactics
Class of 2020: What graduation during a pandemic will look like for seniors across Texas
Video
Tanzania leader says virus cases down despite U.S. warning
Suicide bomber kills governor in Somalia’s Puntland region
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike Lapoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills’ Oliver charged with drunken driving in Texas
Top Stories
All league teams cleared to start group training in Spain
The Latest: NASCAR goes green, resumes racing at Darlington
Start your engines: NASCAR roaring back during pandemic
The Latest: Lewandowski goal as Bayern makes winning return
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
mile marker 365
One dead after bus and semi-truck accident in Hillsboro
Interactive Radar
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
McLennan County reports one new case of COVID-19
UPDATE: One new case of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 97 total
One dead after bus and semi-truck accident in Hillsboro
Oil, tourism, seafood — all hit in Louisiana virus fight
Eston’s journey with neurofibromatosis (NF1)
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44