Top Stories
China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province
Top Stories
Mexico’s busy streetscape slows, but doesn’t stop for virus
Senate struggles to agree on $2 trillion spending deal
Video
Loss of smell, taste, might signal pandemic virus infection
Gov. Hutchinson announces state tax filing delay for individuals, ADH secretary announces temporary closure of barbershops and salons
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Olympic torch relay: No torch, no torchbearers, no public
Top Stories
De Grasse still hoping to be part of Olympic sprint show
Copperas Cove Tabs Jason Hammett as New HFC/AD
Video
Dave Aranda Announces Key Football Support Staff Additions
USOPC hears athletes, sees Olympics delay as ‘clear’ path
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
monday evening
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Exclusive Border Report Content
New mobile surveillance towers are CBP’s most desired in high-tech border equipment
Video
Mexico in Brief: Mormon activist flees to US amid threats
Fentanyl-laced meth from Mexico poses new deadly threat, DEA says
Video
Guatemalan woman gives birth at Border Patrol station minutes after being detained
Lawmaker balks at annual cost to operate border surveillance blimps dubbed ‘eyes in the sky’
Video
‘A year of horrors’: Advocates renew calls to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
Video
Congressional delegation to tour refugee camp Friday in Matamoros, Mexico
Video
Mini islands on Rio Grande provide cover for human smugglers and drug runners in South Texas
Video
Texas bishop to lead Sunday service at migrant tent encampment in Mexican border city
Video
Chickenpox detected in child staying at migrant tent camp in Juarez
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Shelter in Place order issued for Bell County until April 3
Video
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issues shelter in place order
Video
UPDATE: New COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County, total increases to 17
Video
City of Temple non-essential services continue online, by phone
BREAKING: City of Waco ordering closures in light of COVID-19
Video
KWKT FOX 44