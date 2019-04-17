Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Officials: Car bomb kills 2 UN staff outside mall in Libya
Top Stories
Damage to Germany’s storied forests stokes climate debate
El Paso crowd decries racism week after mass shooting
The Latest: Officials say car bomb kills 2 UN staff in Libya
Spanish aid boat blocked by Italy rescues 39 more migrants
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
Top Stories
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu makes Rogers Cup final
Top Stories
Jaguars don’t expect Robinson, Lee to play in season opener
Boston’s Price: Wrist better after cortisone shot
Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert join Eagles growing injury list
Serena Williams tops Naomi Osaka in rematch at Rogers Cup
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
mourning
Marching and Mourning in El Paso
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests