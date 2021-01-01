multiple agencies

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Cameras
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Fort Hood
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Health News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Entertainment News
Weird News
Destination Texas
Lone Star NYE
KWKT-TV Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Border Report
Top Stories
Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19
Month on, women hold the fort at India farmer protests
Record shows US sold ambassador’s home in Israel for $67M
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Top Stories
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Masters Report
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
SEC Football
Big 12
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Fever
Player of the Week
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Welcome 2021: The year of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Boise State & Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
Video
Texas A&M Senior Buddy Johnson Amped for Orange Bowl
Video
Sanders, Oklahoma State beat Miami 37-34 in Cheez-It Bowl
Antenna TV
Features
Home for the Holidays
KWKT-TV Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Buy Local
Living Local
Santa Tracker
Project Roadblock
Lone Star NYE
Destination Texas
Health Resource Center
Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Horoscopes
Lottery
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Contests
KWKT-TV Honors Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Contest Winners
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
multiple agencies
Multiple agencies locate and arrest ATM bandits
January 01 2021 12:00 am
Trending now
Americans could receive stimulus payments as early as tonight, Mnuchin says
Local health officials say Moderna vaccine will be more accessible than Pfizer
Video
UPDATE: 19-year-old Killeen murder victim identified
Video
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dead from COVID-19
Probation revoked in deadly traffic crash, driver sentenced to 12 years in prison
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected