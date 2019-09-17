Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Scott and House Democrats introduce ‘College Affordability Act’
Cole pitches Astros past Yankees 4-1 for 2-1 lead in ALCS
After ending protests, Ecuador faces dire economic outlook
Fearing US abandonment, Kurds kept back channels wide open
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Rams get CB Jalen Ramsey from Jaguars for 3 draft picks
Top Stories
Down 3-0 in NLCS, slumping Cardinals make lineup changes
NFL: Preseason game concussion rate increased by 44%
Cup champion Blues visit Trump at White House as full team
IndyCar back on track at Richmond for 1st time in a decade
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
not carve
Choose Day Tuesday: To Carve or Not to Carve?
Trending now
One-third of Westwood High cheer team kicked off over violations
Livestream
Petition Created to Change NCAA Vote on Stripping UMHB’s 2016 National Title
ProFootball Challenge
Temple PD investigating kidnapping of high school student
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App