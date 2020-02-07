Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
No. 4 Baylor Falls to West Virginia in Regular Season Finale
Video
Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America
Saudis’ arrest of 2 princes called a warning to royal family
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
The Seeds Are Set for 2020 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Baylor Baseball Evens Series with 8-6 win over Cal Poly
UMHB Women’s Basketball Advances to Sectionals With Win over UT-Dallas
The No. 3 Ellison Comes up Just Short In The Regional Final
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
off leash dog parks waco
Dog owners start GoFundMe to save local dog park
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
No. 4 Baylor Falls to West Virginia in Regular Season Finale
Video
A Wuhan evacuee was released from quarantine in Texas and later tested positive for the coronavirus
Woman indicted in Waco hit and run
Three arrested in Limestone County joint narcotics investigation
Video
KISD students participate in basic training
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44