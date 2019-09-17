Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Congresswoman’s exit prompts question of equity amid scandal
2020 Democrats commend troops, not Trump, for Syria raid
Argentina election to deepen South America’s fragmentation
Markets Right Now: S&P 500 index closes at an all-time high
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Bon Voyage: Road teams win 1st 5 Series games for 3rd time
Top Stories
Joe Girardi a big hit in 1st appearance as Phillies manager
Andonovski aware of expectations as new US women’s coach
Ross, Cubs eyeing return to playoffs, another title run
Nationals still uncertain on Scherzer status after injection
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Ordinance
Waco Proposal Aims To Ban Unsafe Breeding
Trending now
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
Man killed in freak accident identified
This is one pair of pants that could save your life
VP Mike Pence to visit Ft. Hood
Argentina election to deepen South America’s fragmentation
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
Man killed in freak accident identified
This is one pair of pants that could save your life
VP Mike Pence to visit Ft. Hood
Argentina election to deepen South America’s fragmentation