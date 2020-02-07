Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
More children face immigration judges through video screens
WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic
Video
Investigation finds death of an asylum seeker moved to solitary cell was preventable
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Central Texans prepare for severe weather season
Video
Top Stories
Storms cause minor damages to Central Texas cities
NWS Storm Spotter training in Central Texas
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Juventus player Rugani tests positive for coronavirus
AP Source: NBA owners leaning toward playing without fans
Cardinals slugger Goldschmidt slowed by sore right elbow
Atletico eliminates Liverpool from Champions League
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
owner
Local small business owner speaks about Coronavirus concerns
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Killeen man arrested on delivery of ecstasy and online solicitation of a minor
Video
Killeen street argument turns to gunfire
Baylor extending Spring Break, pushing classes online due to coronavirus
Video
2020 Census goes online for first time ever
Fears not swaying people away from Spring at the Silos 2020
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44