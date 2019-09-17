Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Germany angered by Shell refusal to dismantle old oil rigs
Aid groups scramble to reach Syrians as battle lines shift
US to require Chinese officials to report American contacts
In Iraq, concern that Syria chaos would bring back IS
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Shields’ brother charged in assault on Habazin’s trainer
Top Stories
Ramsey ‘overjoyed’ by LA move; Rams eager for long-term deal
Yanks’ Boone defends catcher Sánchez as ‘excellent’ defender
Girardi out, Brosius in as US manager for Olympic qualifiers
Goodell: pass interference reviews are working as expected
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
pf changs
Table for two, please!
Trending now
Body found on Priest Drive in Killeen
Livestream
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
ProFootball Challenge
Power outage cancels school in Milano
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App