Phillip Perry

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides latest COVID-19 update from Texas Capitol
Video
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: US death toll from the virus eclipses China’s official count
Video
Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus
Appeals court upholds Texas’ decision to close abortion clinics as part of coronavirus response
UN begins home food drops for Gaza’s needy to stem virus
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs by two teams
Top Stories
Crosby, McDavid favorites again in NHLPA annual poll
NFL VP reaches out to prospects about draft participation
MLB extends support to minor leaguers through May
Barcelona won’t reach record revenue because of virus
Living Local
We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.
Phillip Perry
WACO ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19
Audio
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
WACO ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19
Audio
LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides latest COVID-19 update from Texas Capitol
Video
Strange motorcycle crash in Waco, rider disappears
Temple man charged in baseball bat attack
Video
Waco ISD middle school principal tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
WACO ISD middle school principal dies from COVID-19
Audio
LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides latest COVID-19 update from Texas Capitol
Video
Strange motorcycle crash in Waco, rider disappears
Temple man charged in baseball bat attack
Video
Waco ISD middle school principal tests positive for COVID-19
Video