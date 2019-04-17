Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins
Top Stories
Luxembourg prime minister promises aid for tornado victims
Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories
Americans protest on medals stand at Pan Am Games
Ukraine protests Putin’s trip to motorcycle show in Crimea
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Top Stories
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory. Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Santana’s slam in 10th gives Indians 7-3 win, tie with Twins
Top Stories
Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener
Rafael Nadal wins 5th Roger Cup title, beating Medvedev
Tour says it will explore pace-of-play policy
Rio Ruiz homers in 9th to lift Orioles over Astros 8-7
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
pitbull
Dog attack kills Dallas-area teenager
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests