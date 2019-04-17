Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
The Latest: Witness says children killed in Kabul blast
Top Stories
Dozens dead or hurt in wedding party blast in Afghan capital
2 die in knife attack at German train station
Steel mill sorry for spill that killed fish, closed beaches
Philadelphia standoff suspect charged with attempted murder
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
Top Stories
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Red Sox LHP Sale goes on IL with left elbow inflammation
Top Stories
Dodgers’ Urìas to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty
Boone, Gardner, Yanks again hammer umps, beat Indians 6-5
Giants may not have to worry about Eli getting hurt anymore
Denny Hamlin passes inspection, retains pole at Bristol
Living Local Central Texas
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Expired Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
plano
El Paso and Plano will meet on The Star
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests