police shooting

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Features
Top Stories
House Democrats probe use of taxpayer money at Trump hotels
Top Stories
Norway warns of right-wing terror attack in coming year
Thousands in Algeria protest regime for 29th week
Germany wants to ban some plastic bags from retail stores
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe could be a fierce, captivating speaker
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Caster Semenya signs for South African soccer team
Top Stories
World Cup a European, American championship _ with Australia
Poland, Argentina reach World Cup quarterfinals
MVP vs. USA: Americans to face Antetokounmpo at World Cup
Big-time D, a bit of A-Rod enough for Packers vs. Bears
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Expired Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
police shooting
DPS investigating an officer-involved shooting in Teague
Trending now
McLennan County Appraisal District Chief’s contract not getting renewed
Rockdale man dies in stabbing
Arrest complaint obtained in Marlin sexual assault case
Shots fired inside family home, woman and child threatened with death
Man claims house, decorates with owner’s belongings
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App