Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Outspoken Hong Kong publisher held over pro-democracy march
22 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
9 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike
Virus outbreak spreads in France with 20 new cases
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
High School Sports
Top Stories
Three to See: Episode 20
Video
Ritchie has goal, assist in Bruins’ 4-3 win over Stars
Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil
Lawmakers push for Curt Flood’s enshrinement in Hall of Fame
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 9:00pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
prepared
Dallas County prepared for coronavirus
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Six confirmed coronavirus cases in San Antonio
Video
Gatesville ISD custodian arrested on child pornography allegations
Video
Livestream
Coronavirus preps for SXSW
Video
Surgeon General of U.S. Space Force visits Baylor for Lecture
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44