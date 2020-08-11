prevention walk

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 SCHOOL PLANS
Health News
Newsfeed Now
Destination Texas
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Border Report
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Migrant center transforms into homeless shelter at night; helping others remains No. 1 mission
Video
Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies
Trump raises $210 million, robust but well short of Biden
UN: COVID-19 could fuel more conflict, poverty, starvation
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Camera
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
High School Football
Top Stories
How NHL consolidated from 2 bubbles to 1 to finish playoffs
Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury
Steve Nash eager to get started on new career as Nets coach
Serena Williams into US Open semifinals, closer to 24th Slam
Living Local
Antenna TV
Features
Buy Local
Destination Texas
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Health Resource Center
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Show Us Your Mask
Roofio Beat the Heat
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Signal issues
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
prevention walk
Fourth annual Teen Suicide Prevention Walk coming to Copperas Cove this weekend
Gallery
Beat the Heat
4 Degree Guarantee
Show us your Mask
More Don't Miss
Trending now
Amber Alert discontinued for two girls abducted from Atlanta, Texas area
Friday Night Preview: Whitney Wildcats
Video
Suspect in Waco Hit And Run Caught Trying to cross the US/Mexico Border
Tv Schedule
Contact Us
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44