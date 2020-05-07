quarantine violators

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a `tsunami of hate’
Top Stories
WWII vets to join Trump at VE Day ceremony
Asia Today: New cases in S Korea linked to club goers
Police: Woman buried by her son saved after 3 days in grave
More evacuations near Indian factory after fatal gas leak
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Baylor’s James Lynch A Perfect Fit For His New Team
Video
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys Announce 2020 Schedule
Video
Houston Texans Announce 2020 Schedule
Video
CFL commissioner: Canceling season most likely scenario
Ex-ABA commish Mike Storen, dad of Hannah Storm, dies at 84
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
quarantine violators
City of Waco punishing businesses for violating shelter-in-place rules
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Labor of Love
Video
Man charged with violating protective order, choking victim
City of Waco punishing businesses for violating shelter-in-place rules
Video
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order
Local family in need of donations after losing everything in house fire
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44