Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online
Top Stories
Sweden steadfast in strategy as virus toll continues rising
Spain to mourn virus victims for unprecedented 10-day period
Pizza Hut giving away free pizzas to 2020 graduates
Man dies after video shows officer kneeling on his neck
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
WADA looks to artificial intelligence to catch dopers
Top Stories
World TeamTennis plans to have fans at West Virginia matches
The Latest: Murphy approves activities for pro teams in NJ
Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie Nominee for 2020 Big 12 Athlete of the Year
Video
WNBA Connecticut Suns Waive Four Players
Video
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
ranchers
Coronavirus Relief Program for Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers begins accepting applications
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash in West
Video
Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
Video
News
Coronavirus Relief Program for Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers begins accepting applications
Temple is almost ready for pool season
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44