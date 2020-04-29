Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Europe’s employment aid keeps jobs from vanishing — for now
Top Stories
South Korea investigating cause of fire after 38 workers die
Memo says California governor will order all beaches closed
Asia Today: S. Korea’s increase low, Maldives has 1st death
Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
NCAA Moves Toward Allowing Athletes to be Paid Sponsors
Video
Top Stories
UMHB names Thomas Orr Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
Video
Sabrina Ionescu, wrestler Spencer Lee share Sullivan Award
Churchill Downs to reopen stables, race without spectators
FIFPro lauds growth of women’s game but calls for protection
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
reacts
Palmeras restaurant reacts to re-opening
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Contact Us
Local Events
H-E-B stores expanding temporary hours of operation
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44