relief funds

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic
Top Stories
Some doctors moving away from ventilators for virus patients
Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans
Russia aims to prosecute destruction of war monuments abroad
Mexico reports 108 COVID-19 deaths in US, most in New York
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Brady: It was ‘just time’ to leave Pats for new challenge
Top Stories
Group monitoring tennis gambling ties alert rise to COVID-19
F1 puts some staff on furlough, execs take pay cuts
Burton to donate 500,000 respirator masks across Northeast
Track world championships rescheduled for July 2022
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
relief funds
College Station Health Center receives $1.5M in new round of Coronavirus relief funds
Waco’s Heart of Texas Community Health Center receives $2M in new round of Coronavirus relief funds
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
Texas Workforce Commission approves Shared Work program
Harker Heights hosting social distancing Egg Drive and Hunt
Harker Heights Police make an arrest in deadly overnight shooting
Maintaining healthy relationships during a pandemic
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
Texas Workforce Commission approves Shared Work program
Harker Heights hosting social distancing Egg Drive and Hunt
Harker Heights Police make an arrest in deadly overnight shooting
Maintaining healthy relationships during a pandemic
Video