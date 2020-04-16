Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Agent: NFL star Von Miller has COVID-19, is in good spirits
Top Stories
Older Americans get chance to join virus vaccine study
Guatemala official: 44 deportees tested positive for virus
Trump, aides, float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
Brazil’s Bolsonaro fires health minister after virus dispute
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Staff shakeup at US Soccer Federation under new CEO
Top Stories
Rams shut down complex after Allen’s positive COVID-19 test
Indians’ Francona intrigued by MLB options to start season
Browns call latest rumors of trading OBJ “completely false”
Union calls for maintaining support for women’s soccer
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
reopen
Pres. Trump releases plan to reopen America
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Hairstylists in Central Texas feeling the pinch of COVID-19
Video
Waco PD searching for two suspects after shots fired, vehicle pursuit, one suspect in custody
Video
Midway ISD Discusses Plans For School Year, Considers Virtual Graduation Option
Video
‘Payment Status Not Available’: IRS explains error message on ‘Get My Payment’ tool
Video
Federal lending program to protect small businesses runs out of money
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44