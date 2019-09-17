Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Rohingya refugees reject Aung San Suu Kyi’s genocide denial
New Zealand hospitals order skin to treat volcano survivors
US: NKorea missile tests are ‘deeply counterproductive’
FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
World championship event aimed at revitalizing pro skiing
Top Stories
Harden scores 55, Rockets withstand scare from Cavaliers
Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL’s top two teams
Yankees harpoon Cole, Cashman’s `white whale,’ on 3rd try
San Jose Sharks fire coach Peter DeBoer
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Nominate A Remarkable Woman In Your Life!
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 9:00pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM
ribbon cutting
Fort Hood hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new visual surveillance system
Trending now
Mandy Knight
Family gives back to children’s hospital in son’s honor
Business owner offers homeless man job paying $15 an hour, when man refuses, tables are turned
Temple Police name officer who shot and killed a man
Woman arrested after found sitting in a yard, not knowing where her children were
Enter to Win our Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events