Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Ambush near Congo’s Virunga park kills 12 rangers, 5 others
Top Stories
No more today: UK’s new testing site closes for applications
Germany: Suspect in teen’s slaying denies far-right motive
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
Nations back UN plan to speed wide rollout of COVID response
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
U. of Michigan facing more legal action over alleged abuse
Top Stories
The Latest: Dutch cancel rest of Eredivisie with no champ
Teens give Titans coach unique backdrop during NFL draft
SEC smashes record for most NFL draft picks in 1st round
Super Bowl champion Chiefs pick LSU RB Edwards-Helaire
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
rob lowe
‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for charity special set amid COVID-19 pandemic
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Kentucky mayor finds woman hiding in his home’s cellar
Waco ISD introduces new grading guidelines due to COVID-19
Video
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
H-E-B stores expanding temporary hours of operation
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44