Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Officials question report of virus spreading before symptoms
Meeting between Sudan leader, Netanyahu debated in Sudan
1 dead, 81 hurt as truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico
Yemeni rebels free detained Egyptian fishermen
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
WADA: U.S. bill could ‘shatter the anti-doping system’
Top Stories
NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star Saturday
Arbitrator rules union didn’t prove Bryant case vs Cubs
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons
Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
robinson police department
Local police turn to social media to solve crimes
Trending now
Numerous arrests made in Waco drug enforcement operation
Tv Schedule
Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning
7 Seas Aquarium opening soon in Temple
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events