Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Italian police arrest man, seize arms in anti-Nazi crackdown
The Latest: 3 people injured in stabbing in The Hague
Israeli army kills Gaza teen, militants respond with rocket
Dems ask Trump if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Browns set for heated rematch with Steelers after brawl
Top Stories
Michigan beats No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 to win Atlantis title
Perkins, late FG lift Virginia past No. 23 Hokies, 39-30
Cardinals’ Josh Shaw suspended for betting on NFL games
Dinwiddie has 32, Nets beat Celtics as Irving sits again
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
roger schmidt
McGregor homeowner spreading Christmas cheer
Trending now
Central Texans hit the stores after Thanksgiving meal
ProFootball Challenge
Evacuation order lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’
Waco police officer accused of assault
Baylor students shut out on Conference Championship tickets
Enter to Win our Contests
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events