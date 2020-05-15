Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
More Guatemalan deportees from US test positive for virus
Top Stories
Brazil’s health minister resigns after one month on the job
Boy, 9, is 1st French death from likely COVID-linked illness
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
‘I literally cried for hours’: Black delivery driver speaks after being blocked in Oklahoma neighborhood
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Tirico hosting live golf from 1,000 miles away
Top Stories
Many struggling in horse racing hope return brings lifeline
Oh, baby! Flyers’ van Riemsdyk has full house with new girl
McIlroy criticizes Trump, wouldn’t play golf with him again
Tennis tours extend coronavirus breaks; 40-plus events off
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
scholar
Temple HS students honored by Superintendent
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Multiple arrests after McLennan County Sheriff sting
Video
Suspected storage unit and home burglars charged with organized crime
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest President stepping down in July
Let’s check out Week Two at Body Hack Labs!
Video
Killeen ISD parents and students not happy with graduation plans
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44