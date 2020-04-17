school districts

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
A global diaspora of medical workers now looks toward home
Top Stories
Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists, media tycoon
AP PHOTOS: For Milan nurse, virus patients enter the soul
Nations debate easing virus restrictions as economies falter
Experts worry politics will guide voters’ virus precautions
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
NWSL had momentum heading into now suspended season
Top Stories
Wings bolster franchise with 3 of top 7 picks in WNBA draft
Tokyo’s homeless seek Olympic Athletes Village as shelter
NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah Likes A Lot Of Bears at The Back end of the NFL Draft
Video
NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys in Prime Position for Great Defensive Pick
Video
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
school districts
School Districts solidify plans for early closure
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Restaurant owners battle COVID-19
Video
Virtual race scheduled to help students maintain a healthy lifestyle while social distancing
Video
UPDATE: Early morning wreck in Belton causes diesel spill
Adam Hooper
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44