Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Bolivian senator: Evo Morales fell due to betrayals, errors
Yazidi still hears brothers before IS kills them in Iraq
Hong Kong tunnel reopens, campus siege nears end
Colombia protesters vow new strike after talks hit snag
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Baylor Jumps Five Spots in the Latest CFP Rankings
Top Stories
The Beat Goes on For The La Vega Pirates
Baylor’s Snow Among 2019 Broyles Award Semi-Finalists
Eagles star guard Brandon Brooks talks openly about anxiety
Ladies European Tour approves joint venture with LPGA
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Nexstar Media Central Texas
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
searching
Copperas Cove searching for new utility billing solutions
Trending now
Baylor students shut out on Conference Championship tickets
98 in a 75 leads to traffic stop with heroin and cash found
ProFootball Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
Waco animal shelter temporarily closed
Enter to Win our Contests
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Contest Winners
Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events