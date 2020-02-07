Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Whatawedding for Valentine’s Day 2020
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Japan to let off last healthy cruise travelers, isolate rest
Iran votes in parliament elections that favor conservatives
China’s count of new virus cases drops, deaths exceed 2,200
South Korea ups emergency response as viral cases surge
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer
Top Stories
Vegas stops Tampa Bay’s 11-game streak with 5-3 win
Astros Filling the Void at Catcher, Replacing Robinson Chirinos
Video
Baylor Baseball Hosts Oral Roberts University
Video
Arizona State beats No. 14 Oregon for 6th straight win
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
second person
UPDATE: Second person arrested in Halloween party shooting
Trending now
Basketball Madness
Killeen special needs students appear on Food Network
Video
Waco fire chief search narrowed down to two finalists
Video
Parents react to teachers arrest in online sex sting
Cove man charged with sex abuse of teen
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44