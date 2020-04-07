senior classes

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
Top Stories
Trump challenges authority, independence of agency watchdogs
China investigates party member critical of Xi over outbreak
Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever
Trump allies put unproven virus drug to work in Texas
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie Uses Sudden End to Season as Motivation
Video
Top Stories
OSU’s Mike Gundy Wants to Be Back to Work By May 1st
Video
Oklahoma State’s Gundy targets May 1 return to football
A&M’s Bjork Says It’s Too Early to Tell If Football is in Jeopardy
Video
Baylor Softball Ends Season in Top 25
Video
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
senior classes
Killeen ISD considering ‘virtual graduation’ for senior classes
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Baylor students stuck in Waco with empty campus
Video
COVID-19 Causes Produce & Dairy Sales To Take A Plunge
Video
Milam County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Baylor scientist speaks at WHO event
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Baylor students stuck in Waco with empty campus
Video
COVID-19 Causes Produce & Dairy Sales To Take A Plunge
Video
Milam County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Baylor scientist speaks at WHO event
Video