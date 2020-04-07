seton medical center

Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Trump allies put unproven virus drug to work in Texas
Top Stories
Report: Outbreak triggers drop in climate-changing emissions
Texas Democratic Party sues Gov. Greg Abbott, others to demand vote-by-mail election
Europe’s nursing homes in spotlight for uncounted virus dead
Wildlife group: Gulf oil spill still affecting wildlife
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sunday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Saturday night forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
A&M’s Bjork Says It’s Too Early to Tell If Football is in Jeopardy
Video
Top Stories
Baylor Softball Ends Season in Top 25
Video
Players, managers intrigued by MLB’s all-Arizona option
The Masters in November is better than no Masters at all
Microsoft engineer adapts fan-tracking app for COVID-19 use
Living Local
Yes, We’re Open
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
seton medical center
Palmeras Tex-Mex makes special delivery to Seton Medical Center
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Palmeras Tex-Mex makes special delivery to Seton Medical Center
Video
Livestream
Woman arrested in Lake Road hit and run
Video
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44
Trending Stories
Wheelchair-bound man beaten and dragged
Palmeras Tex-Mex makes special delivery to Seton Medical Center
Video
Livestream
Woman arrested in Lake Road hit and run
Video
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
Video