Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Rural hospitals may close without state and federal support
Video
Top Stories
Husband watches wife deliver baby via Zoom while being treated for COVID-19 in same hospital
Video
As Trump urges reopening, thousands getting sick on the job
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020
Video
Suspect arrested in 1988 death of American man in Sydney
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Monday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Bat maker says loan resulted in return of furloughed workers
Top Stories
The Latest: USA Gymnastics cancels all top-tier 2020 events
Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another
EPL to address players’ fears, London mayor resists restart
Like it or not, National League designated hitters limber up
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Labor of Love
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Search
Search
Search
SH7
Two drivers in critical condition after head-on collision on SH 7
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Former Temple ISD teacher arrested for child indecency
KISD lays out plans to reopen, hold graduation ceremonies
Man shot multiple times at his Bellmead home, one in custody
Corsicana woman wins a year’s supply of Dr. Pepper
Marshals arrest suspect in 2019 Killeen child sex assault case
Video
Which Dad-chelor is right for you?
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44