Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
China exonerates doctor reprimanded for warning of virus
Top Stories
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
Blood donors urgently needed to avert shortage amid outbreak
Correction: LT–Argentina-Transgender Newscaster story
Rocket attack in northwest Syria kills 2 Turkish soldiers
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
Bogut: players “used like pawns” amid Aussie finals dramas
Top Stories
Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games
Buzz Williams Puts Building Blocks in Place During Year One at Texas A&M
Video
Twin bill? Doubleheaders may be possibility to make up games
Three to See Rewind: A Look Back at our Favorite Moments from 2019-2020
Video
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.
shemane
Shemane and Ted Nugent return!
Video
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
UPDATE: Seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County
Video
UPDATE:Waco Chick-fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Six COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County
Video
3 people test negative for COVID-19 in Coryell County
Gov. Abbott says thousands will get COVID-19, discusses statewide concerns in town hall
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44