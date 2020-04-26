Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Health News
Newsfeed Now
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies
Top Stories
One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting
Video
WATCH: Massive alligator removed from Hilton Head family’s back porch
Video
Ex-NASA administrator James Beggs dead at 94
Turkey registers decrease in deaths, new COVID-19 infections
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Blog
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye
Video
Top Stories
Friday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Top Stories
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Wednesday Night Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
High School Sports
Top Stories
NHL goalies trying to stay sharp during break
Top Stories
Italian government sets May 18 return for soccer training
The Latest: Cuomo can envision baseball in NYC this summer
Bowman makes it 3 straight for Hendrick with virtual victory
49ers fill needs, Packers fall short on draft weekend
Living Local
Features
Class of 2020
FOX Kids Corner
Yes, We’re Open
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Closings and Delays
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
sheriffs
Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy killed while assisting in stolen vehicle pursuit
Stay Alert when weather strikes
Trending now
Military officials seek help in finding missing Fort Hood soldier
Video
Burglary suspects arrested after tips to College Station PD
Former McLennan County Sheriff Deputy passes away
Fort Hood 1st Cav HQ back to Afghanistan
Video
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44