Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Moldova’s president nominates ex-adviser for prime minister
US superbug infections rising, but deaths are falling
US ‘gravely disappointed’ by South Sudan unity gov’t delay
Germany offers support on N. Macedonia’s stalled EU bid
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Jets’ Johnson: Gase’s job safe, will remain coach in 2020
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation
Nadal saves match point v Medvedev for 1st win at ATP Finals
FIFA hires Arsene Wenger for global soccer development role
Giants hire Gabe Kapler as manager to replace Bruce Bochy
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Contests
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
shots fired
Temple police investigating multiple shots fired incidents
Trending now
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
Man charged with sexually abusing a very young girl
Man charged in Vegas massacre ammunition case changing plea
Temple police investigating multiple shots fired incidents
Tip to school resource officer leads to sex assault arrest
Enter to Win our Contests
Home For The Holidays
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
Live at 8:30: Day 1 of public Impeachment hearings
Man charged with sexually abusing a very young girl
Man charged in Vegas massacre ammunition case changing plea
Temple police investigating multiple shots fired incidents
Tip to school resource officer leads to sex assault arrest
Upcoming Events