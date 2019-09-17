Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Iraq: At least 3 Katyusha rockets fired at Baghdad airport
Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US
Q&A: How climate change, other factors stoke Australia fires
Video edited to suggest Biden made racist remark
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Japan 2020
Top Stories
No nostalgia for Brady as he enters latest postseason run
Top Stories
Redskins’ Snyder promises new culture with Rivera as coach
Red Sox sign C Plawecki to 1-year deal, cut 1B/OF Travis
Browns vow to get coach hire ‘right,’ meet with McCarthy
Dallas Stars emerge from eventful first half in solid shape
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
ProFootball Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
FOX 44 News: 5:30pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
snacks
Start the new year off right with healthy, easy-to-make snacks
Trending now
Elderly Hewitt man assaulted and robbed on New Years Eve
Roll-over crash briefly ties up traffic on HWY 84, causes second accident
‘Affluenza’ teen jailed in Texas for probation violation
Central Texas fire departments receive military trucks
Waco man on trial for sexual assault of a child
Enter to Win our Contests
Holiday Giveaway from LaBella
Masked Singer Ticket Taping Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Upcoming Events