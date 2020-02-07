Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Whatawedding for Valentine’s Day 2020
National & World News
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
Weird News
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Texas Mass Violence
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
KWKT-TV Recognizes Remarkable Women In Central Texas
Top Stories
AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets
Passengers begin leaving after ship’s virus quarantine ends
LA adopts new ‘war room’ strategy for tackling homelessness
New virus cases in China fall for 2nd day, deaths top 2,000
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Mulkey fastest to 600 as No. 2 Baylor women top Texas Tech
Top Stories
Huggins ties Smith at 879 as No. 17 WVU beats Oklahoma State
Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey clinches 600 wins
Crosby’s four points leads Penguins past Maple Leafs, 5-2
Giants, Cubs raising pay for minor leaguers this season
Living Local
Features
Buy Local
My Wellness Network
Pain Stops Here
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
HobbyTown It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
so natural catering
Killeen special needs students appear on Food Network
Video
Trending now
Broad daylight break in brings arrest of Temple man
Video
USDA Approves Hemp Production in Texas
Video
Mexia High School threatened, increased police presence
Video
Waco parks get QR-Fit signs
Killeen special needs students appear on Food Network
Video
Enter to Win our Contests
Hobby Town It’s Our Birthday Giveaway
More Don't Miss
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected
KWKT FOX 44