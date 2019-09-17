Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Hungary’s Orban: Good relations with Russia are a necessity
Trump presenting highest military honor to Green Beret
UN climate leaders scramble after Chile unrest cancels talks
Vindman testimony fills gaps on Trump Ukraine call
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Check This Out
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Looking ahead to 1st playoff rankings
Top Stories
‘Frustrated’ Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview
Saban: Tua may be game-time decision, Forristall out 6 weeks
Oregon women are No. 1 for first time in AP Top 25 poll
McLaren confirms Askew and O’Ward for 2020 IndyCar lineup
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
space heater
House burned down due to improper use of space heater
Trending now
TJJD employee accused of sexually assaulting child
Waco Police make arrest in murder of teen
21 ways to think this, not that
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Interactive Radar
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App
Trending Stories
TJJD employee accused of sexually assaulting child
Waco Police make arrest in murder of teen
21 ways to think this, not that
EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Marlin sexual assault victim speaks
Interactive Radar